Victim of fatal Cook Co. train accident identified

U.S. 41 South near Friendship Road in Cecil (Source: WALB)

Miller's car derailed off U.S. 41 South before 1 a.m. (Source: WALB)

One person is dead after being struck by a train in Cecil.

Troopers say Anthony Miller, 29, of Hahira was driving his car when he wrecked and began walking along the train tracks.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on A-Ray Road.

While he was walking along the tracks, he was hit by a passing train.

Troopers believe after his car crashed off the side of U.S. 41 South, he got disoriented and started walking north toward Cecil instead of heading south toward Hahira.

This is a developing story and we will bring you updates as we get them.

No drugs, alcohol, or foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.