One dead after being hit by train in Cook County

One person is dead after being struck by a train in Cecil.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on A-Ray Road.

Troopers said the man was driving his car when he wrecked and began walking along the train tracks.

While he was walking along the tracks, he was hit by a passing train.

The victim's identity has not been released yet.

This is a developing story and we will bring you updates as we get them.

