Albany beekeeper removes massive beehive from EMS station

A master beekeeper in Albany removed hundreds of honeybees that were swarming on the ground behind a Dougherty County EMS station.

Dale Richter has been busy as a bee removing nests of bees popping up across Southwest Georgia, and Monday he received an odd call protecting first responders.

In the video, Richter showed us how he removes a massive beehive with a diameter of three feet from the grass behind the EMS station on Westover Boulevard.

"That meant that the queen was injured or something was wrong with the queen for them to be on the ground instead of in the air," explained Richter.

In seconds, he realized she was injured so he called on a friend with an empty beehive to remove the honeybees.

"They immediately started climbing into it and that's the video you see," added Richter.

Luckily, no one at the fire station was stung.

But he doesn't encourage others who watch this video to try to remove a beehive.

"The bees will actually be calm, stay away from them and don't mess with them," said Richter.

As we move closer into the summer months, he advises residents to seal up any holes around the home.

Normally, bee season starts around February and Richter's phone has already been ringing off the hook.

"Actually I am this year getting more calls than I expected due to the cold weather we had back in January and December," he added.

Richter said bee season could last up until July.

Residents who spot a bee nests forming need to call a beekeeper, the non-emergency hotline at 229-431-2132 or 311.

