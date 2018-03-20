Harlem Globetrotters coming to Albany Civic Center

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to the Albany Civic Center. (Source: WALB)

Southwest Georgia basketball fans are in for a real treat Wednesday night.

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to the Albany Civic Center.

For years, the Globetrotters have been known for providing family fun.

"It's a really good family event that the Globetrotters are very interactive with the crowd. They're very personable. They do a lot of crowd interactive-type activities during the show," said Albany Parks & Recreation Director Joel Holmes.

Organizers saw a big rush of people Monday buying tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters.

Tickets start at $22 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster or at the box office at Albany Civic Center.

Doors open on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m.

