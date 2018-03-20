Phoebe introduces new monitoring device to prevent patient falls

The Georgia State Patrol Trooper who was killed in a wreck in Crisp County on Monday has left fond behind memories for those closest to him.More >>
The Georgia State Patrol Trooper who was killed in a wreck in Crisp County on Monday has left fond behind memories for those closest to him.More >>
A master beekeeper in Albany removed hundreds of honeybees that were swarming on the ground behind a Dougherty County EMS station.More >>
A master beekeeper in Albany removed hundreds of honeybees that were swarming on the ground behind a Dougherty County EMS station.More >>
Phoebe Putney Hospital now has new technology that prevents patients from getting injured while in their care.More >>
Phoebe Putney Hospital now has new technology that prevents patients from getting injured while in their care.More >>
Southwest Georgia basketball fans are in for a real treat Wednesday night.More >>
Southwest Georgia basketball fans are in for a real treat Wednesday night.More >>
The chase started after officers responded to calls about a burglary on Willard Avenue. They spotted 41-year-old Dexter Seigler, who took off in a Honda Accord.More >>
The chase started after officers responded to calls about a burglary on Willard Avenue. They spotted 41-year-old Dexter Seigler, who took off in a Honda Accord.More >>