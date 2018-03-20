Phoebe introduces new monitoring device to prevent patient falls

In January, the hospital introduced a mobile device that allows medical staff to both observe and talk with patients who are at a high risk of falling. (Source: WALB)

Phoebe Putney Hospital now has new technology that prevents patients from getting injured while in their care. (Source: WALB)

The device is equipped with an infrared camera and two-way audio.

It's been installed in 12 patients' rooms, ranging from ages 60 to 75.

Trained staff monitor live feeds from those rooms 24 hours a day.

Staff said the cameras do not record and there are privacy options.

"The privacy is very important to our patients and their privacy is always protected. We have a privacy screen that we can set at any time if there's a physician in the room or if the family needs that privacy," explained Phoebe Central Staff Nurse Manager April Little.

Phoebe is the only hospital outside of Atlanta with a mobile monitoring device, that alerts staff when patients are in danger of injuring themselves.

So far, trained observers say they have prevented more than 300 potential falls.

