Westover's Ochie joins 'family' at Benedict

Westover's Ikenine Ochie signed with Benedict College Tuesday afternoon in the school auditorium.

The defensive end is a two-sport athlete. He waited for basketball season to end before finalizing his decision.

Ochie will join fellow Patriot Tim Allen on the Tigers defense this Fall.

He and White will also join 2016 Westover graduates Travionte Brown and Qundez Carter making it four Patriots on the roster in 2018.

Ochie says the Tigers are already making him feel like family.

"When I went there players took me out to eat. It was like 6 of us," said Ochie of his visit to Columbia, South Carolina. "They just seemed to take me in wrap their arms around me, took me out to eat bought me food, took me to the mall. It just seemed like home."

Ochie was the epitome of a student-athlete.

He boasts a 3.8 GPA, and will study Biology at Benedict this Fall.

