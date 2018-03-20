Positive Direction Youth Center kids rewarded with $100 shopping spree

The children went through a 12 week mentoring program on various skills. (Source: WALB)

Kids were able to pick out gift card from their favorite stores. (Source: WALB)

Some South Georgia six through tenth graders received some fast cash for a shopping spree Tuesday at the Albany Mall as a reward for going through a mentoring program.

Twenty-seven kids from the Positive Direction Youth Center received a $100 gift card to the store of their choice after completing a 12-week mentoring program about teen pregnancy, abstinence, leadership, and job opportunities.

Dorothy Tomlin, the program's executive director, said this program will help these kids be successful in their teen and adult lives.

"In the future, it's going to help them with their education, their leadership, and overall character education which is so important for all our children," said Tomlin.

Positive Direction was able to fund these shopping trips with a grant from Quest for Change in Terrell County.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.