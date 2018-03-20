Free cone day at DQ benefits local CMN Hospital

Both Dairy Queens in Albany had long lines today for their free cone day, but it was all for a good cause. DQ partnered with Children's Miracle Network hospitals to fundraise for sick children needing treatment.

With a donation to Children's Miracle Network, people were able to receive a free cone.

With a CMN Hospital in Albany, all funds raised will stay local to benefit kids being treated at the hospital. The money will be used for specialized equipment, education, and programs.

Dairy Queen's manager, Nuansswar Bastoki, said he was glad to support an organization that gives back to the community.

"This is a great thing, all my employees and we are proud to do that," said Bastoki.

