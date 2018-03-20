AFD reminds residents 'Safety First' as boating season approaches

When hitting the water this season, keep your safety in mind. (Source: WALB)

Albany Fire and Rescue have a warning for South Georgians as warm weather approaches after two women had a scare on the Flint River in Dougherty County.

Officials said that this is the time of year where people are excited and heading out on the water, but the number one thing to remember is to put your safety first.

"We received a call for a water rescue and when we arrived on scene we found two females had overturned a jet ski and couldn't get it back upright," said Captain Bruce Bennett.

Everyone was okay and thankfully they had on their life preservers, something Albany Fire and Rescue is reminding boaters to always have.

"With the water temperature being what it is this early in the season, hypothermia could've set in and they could lose their strength and take all of the strength out of you and you could drown," said Bennett.

Some other things to remember before heading onto the water is to have a charged phone in case you need to dial 911, having a partner out there with you and checking your boat or jet ski for problems.

"Make sure you're equipment is up to date, functional, and ready to go," said Bennett.

Thankfully, Albany Fire and Rescue said they normally don't have many calls out on the water but want to keep that tradition.

"People around here are pretty good about water," explained Bennett.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.