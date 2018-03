Worth County traveled to Paul Eames Sports Complex Tuesday afternoon to take on the Dougherty Trojans.

Rams scored quickly having five runs in the first inning including a in-the-park home run by Cason King.

Worth County kept the Trojans scoreless with a 18 - 0 victory.

The Worth County Rams are now 1 and 3 in region play, after defeating the Trojans Tuesday.

Trojans and Rams will meet again on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

