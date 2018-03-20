Giardina gets Golden Rams going in first spring practice

The Golden Rams marched onto the field Tuesday afternoon to open the spring season.

They're coming off a (6-4) campaign in year one under Gabe Giardina.

Last season Giardina was hired in April and missed spring ball, but still managed to beat three Golden Rams rivals in a winning season.

They're looking to build on that with the added benefit of the spring.

"We got a lot of things done (last year)," said senior defensive back Jaylin Boyd. "We beat Valdosta State we beat Tuskegee we beat Fort Valley but now he comes in and he has an actual spring to come teach the fundamentals over and get what he wants to get out of the spring."

Giardina said Tuesday felt as good as the first day on the job.

"Excited about 2018 and being able to grow those roots a little bit deeper so when we hit those hard times we sustain through that. Last year we weren't quite deep enough, so we get to do that now."

The annual spring game will be April 13th at 6 p.m. at the ASU Coliseum.

