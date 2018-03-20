Lady Canes ties series with Albany state with 11-0 victory

Lady Canes celebrate with Hayley Tierce after her solo homerun (Source: WALB) AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -
Albany State drove to Americus Tuesday to take on the Georgia Southwestern Lady Canes in a double header.
The Lady Rams took the first meeting with a 5 - 1 victory over the Canes but dropped the second meeting after only five innings with a 11 - 0 lose.
The Lady Canes will travel to West Georgia on Wednesday to take on the Wolves at 3 o'clock.
Albany State will host Claflin University Friday at 3 o'clock.
