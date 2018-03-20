Rams fall to Argonauts after eight inning comeback - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Rams fall to Argonauts after eight inning comeback

By John Barron, Reporter
Connect
Albany State players watch as their teams takes the field (Source; WALB) Albany State players watch as their teams takes the field (Source; WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany State Rams hosted the West Florida Argonauts in a two game home stand for Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Rams came with two after falling 9 - 2 in the fourth inning, but could not hang on as the Argonauts pulled away in the ninth with a 15 - 10 victory. 

Rams will have their chance for revenge as they host the Argonauts again on Wednesday at 2 o'clock at Albany State west campus. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly