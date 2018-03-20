Rams fall to Argonauts after eight inning comeback

Albany State players watch as their teams takes the field (Source; WALB) ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
Albany State Rams hosted the West Florida Argonauts in a two game home stand for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rams came with two after falling 9 - 2 in the fourth inning, but could not hang on as the Argonauts pulled away in the ninth with a 15 - 10 victory.
Rams will have their chance for revenge as they host the Argonauts again on Wednesday at 2 o'clock at Albany State west campus.
