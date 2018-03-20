Thomas Co. teens charged for Boston arson

A neighboring trailer also caught fire from the heat (Source: Law enforcement)

Three juveniles in Thomas County are facing arson charges after a house fire over the weekend.

The three suspects are charged with second-degree arson and burglary.

It happened at a home in the 500 block of Main Street in Boston.

The suspects are believed to have started the blaze by setting a towel on fire and unsuccessfully putting it out.

Investigators said they received a tip about the case on Monday, leading to the arrests.

"It's tremendous help for someone to call in and provide that information because it's very hard to tell how the fire started, we can tell you where it started but not how," said Thomas County Sheriff's Office Chief Investigator Tim Watkins.

A neighboring trailer also caught fire from the heat.

