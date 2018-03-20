Thomas Co. teens charged for Boston arson

Three juveniles in Thomas County are facing arson charges after a house fire over the weekend.More >>
Three juveniles in Thomas County are facing arson charges after a house fire over the weekend.More >>
At least three cars are involved in a collision that has all but stopped the southbound flow of traffic in Lee County.More >>
At least three cars are involved in a collision that has all but stopped the southbound flow of traffic in Lee County.More >>
The Hahira Middle School Technology Students Association chapter attended the 56th annual TSA State Leadership Conference in Athens GA on March 15-17. Hahira Middle School walked away from the conference with the Overall Most Outstanding Middle School Chapter Award for the second year in a row. This award is earned by the chapter receiving the most team points accumulated from placing in the top ten in each competitive event. This team won 28 top three trophies with an additional s...More >>
The Hahira Middle School Technology Students Association chapter attended the 56th annual TSA State Leadership Conference in Athens GA on March 15-17. Hahira Middle School walked away from the conference with the Overall Most Outstanding Middle School Chapter Award for the second year in a row. This award is earned by the chapter receiving the most team points accumulated from placing in the top ten in each competitive event. This team won 28 top three trophies with an additional s...More >>
One person is dead after being struck by a train in Cecil. It happened just before 1 a.m. on A-Ray Road.More >>
One person is dead after being struck by a train in Cecil. It happened just before 1 a.m. on A-Ray Road.More >>
The Georgia State Patrol Trooper who was killed in a wreck in Crisp County on Monday has left fond behind memories for those closest to him.More >>
The Georgia State Patrol Trooper who was killed in a wreck in Crisp County on Monday has left fond behind memories for those closest to him.More >>