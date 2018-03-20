Thomas Co. teens charged for Boston arson - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomas Co. teens charged for Boston arson

Three juveniles in Thomas Co. are facing arson charges after a house fire (Source: Law enforcement) Three juveniles in Thomas Co. are facing arson charges after a house fire (Source: Law enforcement)
It happened at a home in the 500 block of Main Street in Boston (Source: Law enforcement) It happened at a home in the 500 block of Main Street in Boston (Source: Law enforcement)
A neighboring trailer also caught fire from the heat (Source: Law enforcement) A neighboring trailer also caught fire from the heat (Source: Law enforcement)
Thomas County Sheriff's Office Chief Investigator Tim Watkins (Source: WALB) Thomas County Sheriff's Office Chief Investigator Tim Watkins (Source: WALB)
BOSTON, GA (WALB) -

Three juveniles in Thomas County are facing arson charges after a house fire over the weekend.

The three suspects are charged with second-degree arson and burglary.

It happened at a home in the 500 block of Main Street in Boston.

The suspects are believed to have started the blaze by setting a towel on fire and unsuccessfully putting it out.

Investigators said they received a tip about the case on Monday, leading to the arrests.

"It's tremendous help for someone to call in and provide that information because it's very hard to tell how the fire started, we can tell you where it started but not how," said Thomas County Sheriff's Office Chief Investigator Tim Watkins.

A neighboring trailer also caught fire from the heat.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Thomas Co. teens charged for Boston arson

    Thomas Co. teens charged for Boston arson

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 12:06:27 GMT
    Three juveniles in Thomas County are facing arson charges after a house fire over the weekend. (Source: )Three juveniles in Thomas County are facing arson charges after a house fire over the weekend. (Source: )

    Three juveniles in Thomas County are facing arson charges after a house fire over the weekend.

    More >>

    Three juveniles in Thomas County are facing arson charges after a house fire over the weekend.

    More >>

  • Lee Co. wreck blocks traffic on US 19

    Lee Co. wreck blocks traffic on US 19

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-03-21 12:01:05 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    At least three cars are involved in a collision that has all but stopped the southbound flow of traffic in Lee County. 

    More >>

    At least three cars are involved in a collision that has all but stopped the southbound flow of traffic in Lee County. 

    More >>

  • Hahira Middle School wins back to back technology titles

    Hahira Middle School wins back to back technology titles

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:37 AM EDT2018-03-21 11:37:50 GMT
    The winning team (Source: Hahira Middle School)The winning team (Source: Hahira Middle School)

    The Hahira Middle School Technology Students Association chapter attended the 56th annual TSA State Leadership Conference in Athens GA on March 15-17. Hahira Middle School walked away from the conference with the Overall Most Outstanding Middle School Chapter Award for the second year in a row. This award is earned by the chapter receiving the most team points accumulated from placing in the top ten in each competitive event. This team won 28 top three trophies with an additional s...

    More >>

    The Hahira Middle School Technology Students Association chapter attended the 56th annual TSA State Leadership Conference in Athens GA on March 15-17. Hahira Middle School walked away from the conference with the Overall Most Outstanding Middle School Chapter Award for the second year in a row. This award is earned by the chapter receiving the most team points accumulated from placing in the top ten in each competitive event. This team won 28 top three trophies with an additional s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly