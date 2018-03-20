Construction begins at Cherokee Park

The project was started last summer and includes repairs and enhancements to the park. (Source: WALB)

Construction is underway at Cherokee Lake Park.

City staff said the project has fallen behind schedule due to delays in permitting and material procurement but repairs have been made to the docks and bridges.

The completed project connects the park’s walking paths to the 15-mile Community Trail, which will ultimately connect all city parks and neighborhoods.

"I think in the long run people will be pleased with the improvements that have been made, it improves it as a whole and I can say it will be worth the wait," said Lauren Radford with the city of Thomasville.

Portions of the park are currently closed to protect the public. Walking trails on the east side of the lake, including the picnic pavilions and playground area, remain open.

