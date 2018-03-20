Thomasville unveils comprehensive plan

In total, more than 600 people attended the planning sessions over the five day period in September. (Source: WALB)

After months full of workshops, hands-on design sessions and community forums, a draft of the 2028 comprehensive plan is now complete.

The city of Thomasville's future is taking center stage.

"Now we have a 300-page document filled with all kinds of pictures and graphs, pictures of people and plans," said Consultant Jason King.

Residents listed education, job opportunities and walkability/bikeability as the top improvements they would like to see.

Another hot topic was housing and improving the quality of life.

"People are excited, a lot of people pitched in and donated a lot of time, we have steering committee, elected officials, members of the public that have been working with us," said King.

In total, more than 600 people attended the planning sessions over the five day period in September, adding a diverse opinion and new ideas which are now all included in the document.

The process is far from over, consultants over the project want the public to be engaged as this draft document becomes final.

"It's not just a plan for the downtown, it's a plan for the neighborhoods. So much investment has gone into downtown. Now, it's about taking good ideas and investment and bringing it to where people live. That's very personal, it involved a lot of local knowledge," explained King.

The public unveiling of the comprehensive plan was held at the downtown Municipal Auditorium Tuesday night.

