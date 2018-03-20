Georgia State Patrol trooper remembered as 'Rising Star'

The Georgia State Patrol Trooper who was killed in a wreck in Crisp County on Monday has left fond behind memories for those closest to him.

Tyler Parker died Monday afternoon after his personal truck wrecked along Arabi Warwick Road in Crisp County.

First responders believe Parker's truck hydroplaned and crashed into a tree.

Tyler's 3-year-old daughter was also in the vehicle. She was taken to Navicent Health of Macon for treatment. As of Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., the hospital said she was in critical condition.

Before becoming a GSP trooper, Tyler worked at the Crisp County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said Tyler always had a smile and always wanted to help people.

Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock said that Tyler was going to make a great law enforcement officer.

"I think Tyler was going to be that rising star. I think he had this thing figured out and knew what law enforcement was about. And just knowing him, knowing his family and everything, I think it's sad to see that he's been taken from us at this age," said Hancock.

Hancock said he was emotional as he arrived at the crash scene Monday.

He was also emotional talking about Tyler on Tuesday.

"Today is the day that you realize last night wasn't a dream. That man's been taken from us," said Hancock as he held back tears.

According to the Crisp County Emergency Operations Center, the area received more than an inch and a half of rain during Monday's strong to severe thunderstorms.

As of Tuesday night, no funeral arrangements had been made.

