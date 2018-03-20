Phoebe Chapel celebrates two decades of spiritual history

The chapel was brought into the hospital 20 years ago. (Source: WALB)

Chaplain Dick Denson was the first chaplain at Phoebe. (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia hospital is celebrating its commitment to its patients' spiritual needs.

On Tuesday, the first chaplain of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital came back to the chapel he once helped create.

This chapel has been at the hospital for 20 years.

At the time, Chaplain Dick Denson was working in the hospital.

He said he and others saw the need for a place for people to pray that wasn't in their hospital room.

"I believe God is everywhere, but there is something about a place. There is something sacred about when you come in here and people are quiet. And the place helps us to focus," explained Denson.

Funding from the chapel came from Phoebe employees themselves, according to Denson.

Today people use the chapel on a daily basis.

The hospital also has about two-dozen volunteer chaplains who visit with patients at the hospital.

