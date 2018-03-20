APD encourages residents to consider Project Lifesaver for loved ones

You can pick up an application at the Albany Police Department. (Source: WALB)

Officials with the Albany Police Department are urging people to look into a life-saving device that could help find their runaway child or adult.

Project Lifesaver is a search and rescue program used around the country by public safety departments.

Officials put a bracelet on children and adults who are 'at-risk' for life-threatening behavior and wandering.

In Dougherty and Lee Counties there are several children with autism who have the bands.

If the child wanders off and goes missing, the police department can locate the child by tracking their bracelet.

"It's a lot quicker way if people who have this device for us to find them in a short amount of time," explained Corporal Dillard Glover. "As we know, when children or even adults who have special needs, the longer they are gone, the increase in something bad happening to them is."

More than 3,400 people have been rescued nationally under the program.

If you want to see if your loved one qualifies for the program, you can pick up an application at the Albany Police Department.

You can also click here to learn about the program or visit the Albany and Lee County Project Life Saver Facebook page.

