Defense testifies in retrial for 2006 Albany murder case

A man accused of a 2006 murder had the chance to tell jurors his side of the story on Monday.

Charles Gaillard took the witness stand during his now second trial in Dougherty County Superior Court.

Gaillard isn't denying he shot Richard Tyrone Hardwick in 2006, he's claiming he shot Hardwick in self-defense.

Prosecutors said the argument started between the two men over a $2 bet at an Albany pool hall.

Testimony on Tuesday revealed that after the hall closed, both men went outside.

Gaillard told jurors Hardwick was by his car, then rapidly approached him.

Gaillard said when Hardwick put his hand behind his back, Gaillard thought he was reaching for a weapon so Gaillard said he defended himself.

"Things happen fast when things are coming at you like that. The decision was, it really was a premature decision, you know, it happened," Gaillard told jurors.

Prosecutors questioned Gaillard on the witness stand, seeming to discredit his story of the night.

This is Gaillard's second trial.

He was initially convicted of murder in 2007, but the conviction was thrown out because of a conflict with a juror.

