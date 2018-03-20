VSU receives prestigious accreditation

Valdosta State University's accounting program has received its initial Advance Collegiate School Business Accreditation.

VSU's accounting program has been trying to obtain this particular accreditation for the last two years.

Department Head Ron Strunda said ACSB is considered to be the most prestigious accreditation for the business sector.

Strunda said that less than 2 percent of all university accounting programs in the world have this accreditation

"If you're familiar with a full audit by the IRS, that's what I would compare it to, so it's a series of meeting standards, assessing standards, assessing the faculty, assessing the students, assessing the administration here in the College of Business and specifically the Department of Accounting," explained Strunda

The new accreditation will add more credibility to VSU student degrees as well as appeal to employers who are in search of accountants.

