Lowndes Co. emergency response teams brush up on disaster skills

Lowndes County emergency responders teamed up on Tuesday to prepare for a worst-case scenario drill at the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Airport.

It may be practice from the outside looking in, but for the first responders, it's the real deal.

Lowndes emergency teams darted toward a make-shift plane crash, full of patients waiting to be rescued.

"We have to have it at the airport, have to make sure every three years that we have a real simulated drill," said Battalion Chief Johnny Henry.

Moody Air Force Base volunteers all boarded a bus that would be identified as a plane.

That plane would then travel down the runway where it would ultimately stage an accident.

That is where volunteers waited with various injuries, needing medical attention.

"We come up with a scenario, today happened to be a plane crash, and all of the emergency units, such as the fire department, police department, everybody under emergency management under that one umbrella, basically come together to figure out how to mitigate the problem," explained Henry.

The purpose is simple, preparedness.

"Maybe these things may not happen within five or 10 years, but just like anything else, you have to continue to make sure you're prepared," said Henry.

Responders moved with purpose, tagging victims, identifying injuries and keeping the overall morale high under pressure.

"If you don't use education and training, you do lose it," explained Henry.

Henry said that it takes all agencies to move as one unit to make drills and real-life emergencies less threatening for everyone involved.

"It's very important that all of us come together so that we have that continuity so that we're able to mitigate and handle the situation," said Henry.

Henry said that first responders will continue performing a variety of practice drills throughout the year to make sure that they are refreshed and knowledgeable in case disaster strikes.

