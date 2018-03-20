Tifton Utility customers to get reimbursed for fee to pay bill online

Tifton city financial director Wayne Putnal says customers will no longer be charged the additional fee for paying online. (Source: WALB)

The city of Tifton will reimburse some utility customers after they were charged a fee to pay their bill.

Utility customers in Tifton where charged a 95 cent fee for making payments online.

The city noticed the fees about a month ago.

The fee came from Tifton's new online payment system and processing company.

One Tifton resident said it's the fee to pay with a card in person that surprises him.

"It kinda surprised me, why are they charging 2.95 to pay with a credit card?" asked Tifton resident Jason Bishoff.

The city's financial director said the problem has been taken care of.

"That change over hit in about a couple weeks ago when they went live. It was a couple of things when it was first set up, that hey, we noticed, still some errors. People paying ACH online through their portal, E-checks were getting hit with 95 cents, which was incorrect," explained Wayne Putnal.

The financial director said that as of Tuesday, customers will no longer be charged a fee to pay their bill online.

The city is reimbursing customers who were charged the fee.

Customers will still be charged $2.95 for paying with a card in person.

