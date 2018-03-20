Tifton Utility customers to get reimbursed for fee to pay bill online

The city of Tifton will reimburse some utility customers after they were charged a fee to pay their bill.More >>
The city of Tifton will reimburse some utility customers after they were charged a fee to pay their bill.More >>
The incident occurred late Friday night in the 1500 block of Pine Crest Drive, when APD says that Angel Hernandez and his girlfriend went to pick her cell phone.More >>
The incident occurred late Friday night in the 1500 block of Pine Crest Drive, when APD says that Angel Hernandez and his girlfriend went to pick her cell phone.More >>
The City of Douglas sent out a press release saying the Georgia Department of Transportation says the road closure is on Old Bell Lake Road by Barn Yard BBQ.More >>
The City of Douglas sent out a press release saying the Georgia Department of Transportation says the road closure is on Old Bell Lake Road by Barn Yard BBQ.More >>
The Albany Federal Court has ruled that the Sumter County Board of Elections current public education voting district lines are unfair to African-Americans.More >>
The Albany Federal Court has ruled that the Sumter County Board of Elections current public education voting district lines are unfair to African-Americans.More >>
A Reverend from Tift County could become the next president of the United States.More >>
A Reverend from Tift County could become the next president of the United States.More >>