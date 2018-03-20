Tifton Utility customers to get reimbursed for fee to pay bill o - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tifton Utility customers to get reimbursed for fee to pay bill online

By Marilyn Parker, Reporter
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

The city of Tifton will reimburse some utility customers after they were charged a fee to pay their bill. 

Utility customers in Tifton where charged a 95 cent fee for making payments online.  

The city noticed the fees about a month ago. 

The fee came from Tifton's new online payment system and processing company. 

One Tifton resident said it's the fee to pay with a card in person that surprises him.

"It kinda surprised me, why are they charging 2.95 to pay with a credit card?" asked Tifton resident Jason Bishoff. 

The city's financial director said the problem has been taken care of. 

"That change over hit in about a couple weeks ago when they went live. It was a couple of things when it was first set up, that hey, we noticed, still some errors. People paying ACH online through their portal, E-checks were getting hit with 95 cents, which was incorrect," explained Wayne Putnal.

The financial director said that as of Tuesday, customers will no longer be charged a fee to pay their bill online. 

The city is reimbursing customers who were charged the fee. 

Customers will still be charged $2.95 for paying with a card in person.

