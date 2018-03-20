Douglas has a temporary road closure - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Douglas has a temporary road closure

(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) -

The City of Douglas sent out a press release saying the Georgia Department of Transportation says the road closure is on Old Bell Lake Road by Barn Yard BBQ.

The road will be closed from Perimeter Road to McDonald Road, and is only accessible to local traffic.

You should expect traffic delays, as crews work to expand Perimeter Road.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly