Douglas has a temporary road closure

The City of Douglas sent out a press release saying the Georgia Department of Transportation says the road closure is on Old Bell Lake Road by Barn Yard BBQ.
The road will be closed from Perimeter Road to McDonald Road, and is only accessible to local traffic.
You should expect traffic delays, as crews work to expand Perimeter Road.
