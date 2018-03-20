APD releases dashcam of dangerous chase

New Albany Police dashcam footage shows a high-speed chase that saw a suspect fire at officers.

The chase started after officers responded to calls about a burglary on Willard Avenue.

They spotted Dexter Seigler, 41, who took off in a Honda Accord.

The chase ended on the 1100 block of West Whitney Avenue when the suspect struck a cruiser

Seigler is in the Dougherty County Jail, charged with 15 counts of Aggravated Assault on a police officer, attempting to elude police, and criminal damage.

