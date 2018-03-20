Editorial: Honoring our fallen officers

If you saw dozens of folks on motorcycles last weekend around Albany, they may have been part of the Cliff Rouse Memorial Ride.

This event has been held every year since 2010, the year that Lieutenant Cliff Rouse was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Those who came to the memorial donated gifts for an auction, and that money will go to help families of Georgia officers killed in the line of duty.

It's hard to think of a more worthy cause that this...

Lt. Rouse was chasing a criminal who fired a gun in his direction 8 years ago, and this fine officer gave his life protecting the public.

He was doing a very dangerous job, at a salary that doesn't come close to what we should pay law enforcement.

There really is a thin blue line that keeps the bad guys away from the good guys, and we should always remember that, as we remember the man Cliff Rouse was.

And let us remember all the other officers who are no longer with us-- because they gave their lives in service to the rest of us.

We have always supported law enforcement, and always will. We salute the job they do, and we appreciate their sacrifice. We all should.

