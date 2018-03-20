Albany man in critical condition after blow to the head

A 33-year-old man is in the hospital, in critical condition, and another man is in jail, charged with aggravated assault for striking him in the head with a blunt object, according to the Albany Police Department.

The incident occurred late Friday night in the 1500 block of Pine Crest Drive, when APD says that Angel Hernandez and his girlfriend went to pick her cell phone. Hernandez remained in the car while the girlfriend knocked on the door of the house there.

The homeowner, Larry Roger Sparks, Jr. came out and began fighting with a person sitting in front of his house. Several people attempted to break up the fight.

Once it ended, Sparks went inside his house and came out a wooden object. Then, Sparks approached Hernandez and struck him across the head, APD said.

His girlfriend drove him to the hospital, where he was unresponsive but breathing at the time.

APD arrested 40-year old Larry Roger Sparks, Jr. and took him to the Dougherty County Jail.

