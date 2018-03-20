Federal Court rules on Sumter voting districts

The Albany Federal Court has ruled that the Sumter County Board of Elections current public education voting district lines are unfair to African-Americans.

Saturday's ruling says the current method for voting in the county's school board members favored white majority candidates over the black minority-preferred candidates.

"It remains necessary in parts of America, and this decision just underscores how necessary this is," said Attorney Bryan L. Sells.

Plaintiff Mathis Wright brought the lawsuit against the county.

He hopes the changes will allow the community to have a fair chance to elect their candidate of choice.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.