Tift Co. pastor declares for president

Samuel Lee Pridgon (Source: Tifton Gazzette) Samuel Lee Pridgon (Source: Tifton Gazzette)
TY TY, GA (WALB) -

A Reverend from Tift County could become the next president of the United States.

Our partners at the Tifton Gazette report that Samuel Lee Pridgon is running for President in 2020. He is getting his campaign underway.

Pridgon officially filed with the Federal Election Committee in October of 2017.

