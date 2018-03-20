Hospital: Millions in benefits provided

More than $274 million in community benefits is generated for people in southwest Georgia by a major hospital.

That's how much money Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital's annual Service to the Community report shows Phoebe provided in community benefits for the 2017 fiscal year.

Most of that money is from un-reimbursed care for Medicare and Medicaid patients, and for indigent and charity patients, according to the hospital.

