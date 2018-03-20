Lowndes Co. celebrates Agriculture Awareness Week

Lowndes County joined the Georgia Department of Agriculture in its second annual Agriculture Awareness Week.
Community leaders and Agriculture enthusiasts gathered together today to hold a proclamation that honored and supported all who work in the state's number one industry.
Lowndes High School FFA Officer Cedric Montgomery says this week serves as a reminder of not only how important agriculture is, but where his love for it began.
"I grew up in a rural area, I grew up around horses and fruit trees and we grew our own vegetables and everything, so when I got to high school I joined the FFA chapter at Lowndes High and from there my love for agriculture has just grown," said Montgomery.
Agriculture Awareness Week will continue on until March 23 with different events to highlight the importance of the industry and how it affects the community.
