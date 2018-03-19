City commissioner urges residents to attend opioid town hall

With the opioid epidemic on the rise in Southwest Georgia, an Albany city commissioner is encouraging seniors to attend a special forum this weekend. (Source: WALB)

City Commissioner Jon Howard is discovering many of the prescription painkillers are falling into the hands of the youth and many are also getting addicted.

He's invited the Dougherty County coroner, the 911 Director and a representative from the drug unit to answer questions.

Commissioner Howard hosts a town hall on different topics every month and said he's concerned by how quickly the number has risen.

"We need to be aware that in Georgia itself that it is especially prevalent in a lot of your rural counties and now you're seeing it in your suburban cities too," explained Howard.

Albany city commissioner Jon Howard will hold the town hall on the opioid epidemic on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the East Albany Community Center located at 1721 East Oglethorpe Boulevard.

