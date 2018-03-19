GSP trooper killed in Crisp Co. wreck, 3-year-old injured

A GSP trooper was killed when his personal vehicle wrecked in Crisp County. (Source: WALB)

A Georgia State Patrol trooper died after his vehicle wrecked on Arabi Warwick Road on Monday, according to the Crisp County coroner.

First responders said Tyler Parker, 24, died after his personal truck wrecked just after 5 p.m. They also said Parker's 3-year-old daughter was in the truck with him when it wrecked. She has been taken to a hospital in Macon to be treated for injuries.

First responders said they believe Parker's vehicle hydroplaned.

The accident is being investigated.

Parker worked for the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, before becoming a state trooper.

