Thomasville native Charlie Ward taking on high school basketball

Charlie Ward is taking over the Florida High School boy's basketball program.

The Thomasville native has spent the past 11 years as a head football coach. He was at Westbury Christian School in Houston, Texas from 2007-2014, and has been the leader at Booker T. Washington in Florida in the 4 seasons since.

This will be the first head basketball coaching job for the 11-year NBA veteran.

His return to basketball comes in conjunction with his return to Tallahassee where he was a national champion and Heisman Award winner at Florida State University.

It's not the first time Ward has made the football to basketball jump.

Ward was famously entered the NBA Draft following his Heisman season.

