American Red Cross ready to provide storm relief during severe weather

Nearly seven disaster trucks was sent out across south west Georgia. (Source: WALB)

In response to the declared State of Emergency on Monday, the American Red Cross of South Georgia activated disaster relief plans immediately.

The Red Cross said that seven relief trailers were sent out to 19 counties ready and were ready to respond.

On Monday they had 30 volunteers ready to help and more on standby in case severe weather hit the area.

Disaster relief trailers were ready to provide blankets, comfort kits and toiletries to people who need it.

"We've been preparing volunteers and been getting coordinated shelter teams. Our emergency response vehicles have been getting gassed up and loaded with food and supplies for whatever might come our way with the severe weather," said American Red Cross Executive Director Andy Brubaker.

The Red Cross advised those who stayed at home to have a comfort kit along with a plan during severe weather.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.