Camilla prepares for potential power outages, flooding as storms head to SWGA

This corner store used to have flood water rise in their establishment. (Source: WALB)

Branches and trees can cause sewers to back up in Camilla. (Source: WALB)

Harney Street and Church Street are known to have flood water rise in Camilla in years past. (Source: WALB)

As severe weather headed to South Georgia, some cities prepared for possible power outages.

Camilla city leaders said they were concerned with falling limbs, severe rain and hail that could damage power lines.

They also said if the power did go out, the storm sewer system could get backed up.

Electric teams have been working for days to ensure all trees and sewers were clean to prevent sewer backups and power outages.

"In an emergency plan we know what people are supposed to do when things happen. We have experienced a couple tornadoes in this area in recent history. So we do have a plan," said Camilla Utilities Director Larry Crumb.

Camilla Flooding Zones

Officials said years ago the intersection of Harney and Church streets and other streets around it flooded quickly.

Since then, Camilla Public Works has implemented storm drainage inlets across the city.

Over the last couple of days, crews have been clearing drainage systems along with water and leaves from the sides of the roads.

Citizens of the city have been paying a stormwater fee to prevent flooding in drainage.

"The implementation of the stormwater utility fee provided us with a lot of money to be able to spend on our stormwater infrastructure to make it better," explained Crumb.

Officials said they've worked really hard to use the money received from those fees to prepare for times like Monday.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.