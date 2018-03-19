Mobile home resident prepares ahead of storms

One resident living in a Radium Woods Mobile home says that every time she hears there is a storm coming, she's terrified. (Source: WALB)

Deborah Jordan said it's the community that has kept her there and that after last year's storm, she is better prepared.

Tonight @ 6 hear from residents in the Radium Woods mobile homes on how they prepare for storms. pic.twitter.com/GuPTQeNA2o — Marilyn Parker WALB News 10 (@MarilynWALB) March 19, 2018

Jordan said she advises others in mobile homes to have a plan.

"In my bag, I have about three or four sets of clothes, I have my necessities you know like deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrush. I'm not going to take it lightly at all. See, that day I took it lightly, I kept saying, 'I'm not going anywhere,'" explained Jordan, who has lived in a mobile home for two years.

Jordan said she knows there isn't much she can do to secure a mobile home.

She said if the weather gets bad enough, it's more important for her to get herself and her family to safety.

