Mobile home resident prepares ahead of storms

By Marilyn Parker, Reporter
RADIUM SPRINGS, GA (WALB) -

One resident living in a Radium Woods Mobile home says that every time she hears there is a storm coming, she's terrified.

Deborah Jordan said it's the community that has kept her there and that after last year's storm, she is better prepared.

Jordan said she advises others in mobile homes to have a plan. 

"In my bag, I have about three or four sets of clothes, I have my necessities you know like deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrush. I'm not going to take it lightly at all. See, that day I took it lightly, I kept saying, 'I'm not going anywhere,'" explained Jordan, who has lived in a mobile home for two years. 

Jordan said she knows there isn't much she can do to secure a mobile home.

She said if the weather gets bad enough, it's more important for her to get herself and her family to safety. 

