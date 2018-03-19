Albany churches open as shelters for mobile home residents ahead of storms

Second Mount Zion Baptist Church on old Pretoria Road and Byne Memorial Baptist Church on Ledo Road will both serve as storm shelters Monday afternoon. (Source: WALB)

As a safety precaution, officials set up storm shelters in Dougherty County at designated good Samaritan locations ahead of severe storms that moved into the area Monday evening.

Second Mount Zion Baptist Church on Old Pretoria Road and Byne Memorial Baptist Church on Ledo Road both served as storm shelters Monday afternoon. Both shelters have closed since the storms moved through the area. However, Second Mt. Zion said it is prepared to reopen if it is needed.

Members of the church said they were prepared to help those who live in mobile homes.

Members picked up items such as toiletries and first aid kits. They said it's better to be safe than sorry, and they were ready to try and help as much as possible.

The pastor of Second Mt. Zion Baptist, Theodus Drake, said they wanted to do whatever they could to help.

"Whatever devastation comes, or in the event of a major crisis where we need to make our whole facility available, obviously we will do that, but right now we are just planning," explained Drake.

The primary building for shelter is the Family Life Center, which can hold up to 300 people.

The pastor said if necessary, they will open up the other parts of the church.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.