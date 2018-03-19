Lowe's sees increase in sales ahead of severe weather

The store says generators are important in case of power outages. (Source: WALB)

Lowe's Home Improvement store in Albany encouraged everyone to purchase flashlights and batteries. (Source: WALB)

One Albany store said it saw an uptick in sales of pre-storm items.

Lowe's Home Improvement said over the last couple of days people have been buying batteries and flashlights as storm kit items.

Store employees encouraged more people to buy storm kit items, along with generators in case of power outages in the future.

The store said these items are essential for safety during this season.

"We should have something that is put together to be ready for emergency type weather, which would include flashlights, batteries, anything that in case your power goes out, that you're going to need at that moment," said Lowe's Assistant Store Manager Craig Bludworth.

Bludworth said it's rare to run out of emergency items because the staff always makes sure the store is prepared for storms.

