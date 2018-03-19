Justice adds All-American to long list of 2018 achievements

Valdosta State's Beau Justice has one more year of eligibility left, but he's swiftly running out of space in his trophy case.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches named Justice an all-American.

He's one of 16 Division II basketball players to grace the prestigious list.

Justice averaged 20 points per game, while shooting 90.3 percent from the free throw line and 41.1 percent on 3-point field goals.

Earlier this month he was named the Gulf South Conference player of the year, and the D2CCA Division II South Region Player of the Year.

Valdosta State's season ended 26-5 in the Division II national tournament.

