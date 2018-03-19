Valdosta inmate death investigated as homicide

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, an inmate died Friday morning and officials suspect it was a homicide.

GDC posted on its website that Benjamin Snyder was pronounced dead just after 10 a.m. on Friday at the Valdosta State Prison.

The site states that agents have reason to believe Snyder died as a result of injuries he received during a fight with another inmate.

Snyder was sentenced in 2013 in Richmond County for terroristic threats.

Agents with the GDC Office of Professional Standards are handling the investigation into Snyder's death.

