Dougherty EOC fully operational, State of Emergency declared

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, an inmate died Friday morning and officials suspect it was a homicide.More >>
Tift County law enforcement is looking for a registered sex offender who officials say has removed his electronic monitor.More >>
The probability for severe storms on Monday in Southwest Georgia is becoming more certain. The Storm Prediction Center already has the area under a slight risk for severe weather, with the chance of being upgraded to an enhanced risk.More >>
Dougherty County is under a State of Emergency. The declaration was made well in advance of the severe weather system that headed into the area Monday evening.More >>
With all the wet weather peaking at the start of rush hour, Georgia State Patrol troopers are urging drivers to be safe.More >>
