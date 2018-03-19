Dougherty EOC fully operational, State of Emergency declared

An emergency declaration was signed earlier Monday by Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County is under a State of Emergency.

The declaration was made well in advance of the severe weather system that headed into the area Monday evening.

The Emergency Operation Center was first located inside the Dougherty County Judicial Building.

Now fully operational, it was moved to the alternate EOC location at the Albany Fire Department Training Center on Honeysuckle Drive.

The EOC's emergency management specialist applauded the early declaration by Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas.

"I am very grateful that Chairman Cohilas leaned forward and gave us a declaration ahead of the storm. Because what that does is allow our EOC to operate fully, and get resources from our stakeholder agencies at the city and the county level."

"It also allows us to have a direct line to the state, so if we sustain damage we have much less red tape to work through in order to get resources here to help the community," said Dougherty County Emergency Management Specialist Jenna Chang.

The EOC will be fully staffed Monday evening and overnight.

People are manning the non-emergency phone lines at (229) 483-6227 and (229) 483-6229.

If you have an emergency, contact 911.

