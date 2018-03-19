Registered sex offender wanted by Tift Co. Sheriff's Office

Richard Carl Bryant is wanted on charges of probation violation and interference with an electronic monitor. (Source: Tift County Sheriff's Office)

Tift County law enforcement is looking for a registered sex offender who officials say has removed his electronic monitor.

According to the Tift County Sheriff's Office, Richard Carl Bryant, 47, is on parole after being convicted for sexual battery of a child.

The sheriff's office said that as part of his parole, Bryant is required to wear an electronic monitor but he has removed it.

Bryant is 5'11 and weighs 165 pounds and is wanted on charges of probation violation and interference with an electronic monitor.

The sheriff's office said that Bryant's whereabouts are unknown and anyone with any information on him is urged to call the Tift County Sheriff's Office at (229) 388-6021 or 911.

