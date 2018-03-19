Dougherty Chairman prepares emergency declaration

Christopher Cohilas, Chairman of the Dougherty County Commission is at this time preparing a declaration for a state of emergency for the county.

The declaration will be to allow agencies to move into action in anticipation of severe weather that is expected to impact Albany and Dougherty County about mid-afternoon.

South Georgia has the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Monday. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our region under a slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5).

This is a developing story, and we will update it as more information becomes available.

