Woman killed in I-75 wreck

The probability for severe storms on Monday in Southwest Georgia is becoming more certain. The Storm Prediction Center already has the area under a slight risk for severe weather, with the chance of being upgraded to an enhanced risk.More >>
The declaration will be to allow agencies to move into action in anticipation of severe weather that is expected to impact Albany and Dougherty County about mid-afternoon.More >>
Tadarian Tuff was found walking in the 200 block of Philema Road around 12:25 pm, Monday.More >>
State Route 45 will be closed to through traffic for bridge construction at Cordray's Pond and the Ichawaynochaway Creek so the state can replace two 65-year-old bridges.More >>
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a woman was killed as the result of an accident that happened on I-75More >>
