Woman killed in I-75 wreck

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a woman was killed as the result of an accident that happened on I-75 just before 8 a.m. Monday.

Two people were in the car, and the car collided with a truck at Exit 22, southbound.

WALB's Damon Arnold is on the scene, and will have more information when authorities release it.

