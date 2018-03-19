Woman identified in fatal I-75 wreck in Lowndes County

Officials with the Georgia State Patrol have identified the woman killed in an accident on I-75 Monday morning.

According to officials, Kennedy Elaine Andrew, 20, of Newburgh, Indiana, died after an accident involving a semi-truck.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near the exit 22 on I-75 in Lowndes County.

GSP officials said Andrews ran the Chrysler 300 she was driving into the back of a semi-truck that was stopped for an earlier accident.

The car then ran into the shoulder and hit another car.

Andrew died at the scene.

A passenger in the Chrysler was transported to South Georgia Medical Center for non-threatening injuries.

Troopers suspect fatigue may have been a factor, as Andrew had been driving for 12 hours.

No charges are expected to be filed.

