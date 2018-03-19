State Route 45 to close for through traffic in Calhoun Co.

Beginning Monday, a 10-month long road construction project gets underway in Calhoun County.

State Route 45 will be closed to through traffic for bridge construction at Cordray's Pond and the Ichawaynochaway Creek so the state can replace two 65-year-old bridges.

Construction will require closing the road throughout the limits of milepost 16.5 to 17 for the better part of a year.

In October 2017 G-DOT awarded a nine point four million dollar construction contract to Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. to replace these old bridges.

"I think any time that you replace aging infrastructure that is a good thing. And as I said, these bridges were built in 1953. They're old and they do have some structural problems. They're classified as structurally deficient," explained Nita Birmingham, G-DOT Spokesperson.

Both bridges have weight limits and were designed using truck configurations that weigh less than the current legal state truck weights.

"That doesn't mean they are in danger of falling down, that just means they have some issues that need to be addressed. And the determination was made that trying to repair them would not be viable, so it was just best to replace them," said Birmingham.

Detour signs will be posted along State Routes 45, 234, 55, 37.

