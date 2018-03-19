UPDATE: Missing teen with autism found, safe

Albany Police had been on the lookout for a missing teen with autism, and luckily, he was found, safe.

Tadarian Tuff was found walking in the 200 block of Philema Road around 12:25 pm, Monday.

He appears to be fine, but he will be checked by EMS, according to a statement from the Albany Police Department.

The 14-year-old Tuff was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday, at his Meadows Drive home, by his mother.

APD had set up a command Post on Turner Field Road, but fortunately, it won't be needed

If you have any information on this case, call APD at 229-431-2132.

The Albany Police Department thanked the entire community for all of their assistance.

