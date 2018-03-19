APD searching for teen with autism

Albany Police has issued a lookout for a missing teen with autism.

14-year-old Tadarian Tuff was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday at his Meadows Drive home by his mother.

He was wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweat pants & black shoes. He may be carrying a black Under Armor backpack.

Tuff is verbal and is able to write. He has an attraction to shiny objects and may also hide.

If you see Tuff, call APD at 229-431-2132 or 911.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.