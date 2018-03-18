Make A Wish grants a dream come true for Albany girl

An 11 year old Albany girl's dream came true thanks to the community, Saturday.

Calyn Kendrick suffers with a life-threatening brain tumor.

Her wish was to be famous.

Make A Wish Georgia made it happen with a going away red carpet party as she prepares for a trip to Disney World.

The fifth grader stepped out of a limo ride at the Flint RiverQuarium, and dozens of people greeted her as she walked the red carpet.

"I'm kind of like shocked. From 1 to 100, it's 110," said Calyn Kendrick, Make A Wish recipient.

"It was an impact that blown the whole family away. I think it left us speechless to know how many people love you and support you in time of need," said Bobby Kendrick Jr, Calyn's father.

Kendrick has another round of chemo, but before that -- she'll get to enjoy her Disney trip.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.