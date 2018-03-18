Make A Wish grants a dream come true for Albany girl

An 11 year old Albany girl's dream came true thanks to the community, Saturday.
Calyn Kendrick suffers with a life-threatening brain tumor.
Her wish was to be famous.
Make A Wish Georgia made it happen with a going away red carpet party as she prepares for a trip to Disney World.
The fifth grader stepped out of a limo ride at the Flint RiverQuarium, and dozens of people greeted her as she walked the red carpet.
"I'm kind of like shocked. From 1 to 100, it's 110," said Calyn Kendrick, Make A Wish recipient.
"It was an impact that blown the whole family away. I think it left us speechless to know how many people love you and support you in time of need," said Bobby Kendrick Jr, Calyn's father.
Kendrick has another round of chemo, but before that -- she'll get to enjoy her Disney trip.
Albany Police has issued a lookout for a missing teen with autism. 14-year-old Tadarian Tuff was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday at his Meadows Drive home.
Worth County has a new sheriff in town. A judge swore in Retired Georgia State Trooper Donald Whitaker at the Worth County courthouse. Whitaker's friends and family attended the official ceremony, along with county and federal judges.
The Worth County Fire Department is sending an important message in light of potential severe weather. They said it's important to make sure all gas cans are working, along with generators in case of power outages.
Sunday night, emergency leaders in Dougherty County are keeping a close eye on severe weather so they're prepared to keep people safe. Albany-Dougherty County Emergency Management officials said they'll work hard overnight and throughout the day Monday in preparation for severe weather. They said it's important everyone does their part to help keep the community safe.
